Successful end to 2016 for many local traders

Lisburn Chamber of Commerce has reported that many of its members enjoyed a successful end to 2016.

Chamber President Jonathan Steen revealed that feedback from businesses in a number of sectors has been “highly positive”.

Despite the uncertainty in the post-Brexit referendum period, he said that “consumer demand is now returning to former levels and beyond.”

Chamber member Colin Patterson, from Smyth Patterson, reported that business in December was up year on year.

The firm’s 80th anniversary promotion has been hailed a great success and Mr Patterson is looking forward to a busy January - traditionally a top month for sales.

Past President Stephen Houston, from GMcG Accountants, commented that there was “a more positive atmosphere within the local business community.”

“The past 12 months saw many companies increase investment, with business acquisitions higher than before. Favourable exchange rates were a big plus for local exporting companies, however fluctuations required careful management,” he said.

Stephen predicts a gradual increase in growth for 2017 across most business sectors.

Chamber executive member and Managing Director of Helios IT, Garry MacDonald reported 2016 as being “a highly successful year” for his business.

The Altona Road based company has a very healthy order book and is expecting a strong business start to 2017.

Helios, which is currently investing in its own cloud based accountancy system, has increased its workforce and has been recruiting additional staff.

Garry revealed that a major new client has just been won in the Castlereagh area following a competitive tender process, and the company hopes to grow further in 2017.

Wishing all members of Lisburn Chamber a prosperous 2017, Mr Steen said the organisation’s executive committee is already working on an exciting calendar of events for 2017, details of which will be released in the New Year.