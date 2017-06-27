Shu launches apprenticeship programmes

Multi-award winning Belfast restaurant, Shu, is opening its kitchen doors for the very first time, to four of the best young cooks in Northern Ireland, as they launch the Shu Chef Apprentice Programme in partnership with Belfast Metropolitan College.

Located on the Lisburn Road, Shu secured its position as one of the best restaurants in Northern Ireland some 17 years ago, when it first launched in the city.

Famed for its classical French and modern European-style cuisine, it held the highly coveted title of Best Restaurant in Northern Ireland at the UK National Restaurant Awards for three consecutive years (2012-2014) and is listed in the Sunday Times Top 100 Restaurants in Ireland amongst a host of other accolades.

The new Apprenticeship programme has been launched within SHU’s renowned ‘Centre for Cooking Excellence’, which is headed up by Head Chef, Brian McCann, former Great British Menu star, who says now has never been a better time to launch the programme. He said: “We are so excited to be launching the apprenticeship programme today in partnership with Belfast Met.

“At SHU we are serious about nurturing, inspiring and shaping the very best talent entering the hospitality industry, to help them become exceptional chefs able to work anywhere in the world.

“This is a brilliant opportunity for four young people who aren’t afraid of hard work and have a genuine desire to work as a professional chef.”

The programme is one-year long and will start in September 2017. Students will spend three days working in the restaurant kitchen and two days at college within the Belfast Met curriculum.

“A collaboration like this which allows employer engagement at its centre is critical to the college and maximises opportunities for careers in the industry,” said Christine Brown, head of the business school.

“It also ensures that our curriculum meets the needs of the industry and gives the next generation of employees the real-job skills to succeed in the workplace.”