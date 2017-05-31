Showcasing the best businesses in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area

The countdown is on to the first ever ‘Made in Lisburn Castlereagh’ event, which will showcase many of the council area’s leading businesses under one roof.

The event at Lagan Valley Island on June 13 will be the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, and Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has confirmed that 30 leading firms are due to take part, along with key figures from the local business community.

More than 500 local schoolchildren are expected to visit the unique one-day business showcase.

Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee, Cllr Uel Mackin, said: “Businesses right across our council area manufacture products for iconic buildings and landmarks around the globe and produce a wide range of quality and innovative products across a wide range of business sectors including the domestic market. Now is the time for Lisburn Castlereagh to celebrate our local success stories and showcase them for everyone to see. We are proactive in driving forward our economic vision and this event is a wonderful platform to let the world see what we already believe; we are Northern Ireland’s premier investment location.

He continued: “Hosting such a variety and calibre of businesses at our event will ensure this is both educational and inspirational to everyone who visits. I would like to thank all businesses who are taking part and special thanks to our event sponsors, Assa Abloy, Industrial Temps, Invest NI, McGreevy Engineering, SERC and Smiley Monroe.”

Council Chief Executive, Dr Theresa Donaldson, commented: “I am a firm believer that if you have something you are proud of, you need to let people know about it. The council is leading the way with our event, which is a unique opportunity for the people and businesses of Northern Ireland to see exactly what is great about our council area. So whether you want to learn more about our inspiring innovation base, network with local businesses or even look for your next career move, this is the event for you.”

The ‘Made in Lisburn Castlereagh’ event is open to the public on Tuesday, June 13, 10am - 6pm at the Island Hall, Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn. Admission is free.

The showcase forms part of the council’s wider investment programme promoting Lisburn Castlereagh as a business-friendly area and an ideal location for investment.

For further information log on to www.madeinlisburncastlereagh.com