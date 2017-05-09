Showcasing city’s very best

A special showcase of some of the many innovative products produced by local businesses will take place at Lagan Valley Island next month.

The council-run ‘Made in Lisburn Castlereagh’ event on June 13 will be a unique opportunity for everyone, including local business representatives, residents, school groups and budding entrepreneurs, to see first-hand the cutting edge products that are made in the council area, and meet some of the talented individuals responsible for designing and manufacturing them.

Speaking at the launch of the showcase, Councillor Uel Mackin, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, said: “We are delighted that so many of our leading businesses have already confirmed their participation at ‘Made in Lisburn Castlereagh’ including Assa Abloy Security Doors, Leckey, Montupet UK, EDM Spanwall and Coca-Cola HBC. Not only can each of these businesses tell their story to visitors, they can also use this opportunity to highlight the excellent career prospects that exist in the local area.

“We have a long history of world class innovation such as the DeLorean car, the portable defibrillator, invented by Professor Frank Pantridge, and the linkage system designed by Harry Ferguson, so don’t miss this unique opportunity to meet with the current Lisburn Castlereagh leaders in innovation and learn first-hand how they are helping to shape the future of our city.”

Chief Executive of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Dr Theresa Donaldson, commented: “We have a fantastic business base in the council area with first-class facilities manufacturing items that are incorporated into buildings and products all around the world.

“The ‘Made in Lisburn Castlereagh’ event is part of a wider programme of investment promotion, which includes the highly successful Lisburn Castlereagh at Westminster event, and being the first Northern Ireland Council to attend the UK’s largest property exhibition, MIPIM UK - all aimed at highlighting Lisburn Castlereagh as Northern Ireland’s premier investment location.”

Looking forward to the event, James Leckey, Chief Executive of James Leckey Design, the global leader in the development of rehabilitation equipment, said: “We are a dynamic business working in partnership with parents to design equipment that will make a difference to children with special needs and their families. We are excited to be part of this event, and hope to inspire the next generation of innovators by sharing our vision, our ethos and our pride in our location.”

Also taking part in the showcase will be Montupet UK, which employs 600 people at the old DeLorean site in Dunmurry.

Managing Director John McMichael said: “As a major employer within the council area, participating in the ‘Made in Lisburn Castlereagh’ event is important for us in many ways. We manufacture cylinder heads for the global car industry including General Motors, Ford, Peugeot and Citroën, but it is the wealth of engineering skills and talent that it is the key to our success. To have an occasion where we can meet with potential employees is unmissable and could prove very beneficial to us.”

Any local businesses interested in taking part in the showcase on June 13 should contact Neil Dalzell at ND Events on 028 9263 3232 or email neil@ndevents.co.uk for more information.

For further updates about the event log on to www.madeinlisburncastlereagh.com or check out the council’s Facebook page and Twitter feed.