Shoppers are urged to support ‘independents’

Shoppers in Lisburn are being urged to show their support for local independent retailers on Independents’ Day 2017.

Mayor Tim Morrow, Lisburn Chamber of Commerce’s Colin Patterson and Retail NI President Rowan Black were among those who attended the Lisburn launch of Retail NI’s signature campaign.

Independents’ Day celebrates the huge contribution independent retailers make to the local economy and high street. It encourages shoppers to do that little bit extra on July 4 with their local independent retailers.

The Secretary of State and all 11 local councils have given their support to the annual campaign, which is directly supported by principal sponsor Power NI, and associate partners, Translink, Hastings Hotels and Dalradian.

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said: “This years Independents’ Day is bigger and better than ever before with support across the board from local councils, political parties, chambers of commerce and the Secretary of State.

“Independents’ Day is not just another shop local campaign - it is much more.

“Seventy pence in every pound spent with a local independent retailer is recycled around the local economy, supporting farmers, local producers and town centres.”

Secretary of State James Brokenshire MP said: “I am delighted to support Independents’ Day 2017.

“It is all about celebrating the jobs, investment and services Northern Ireland’s independent retailers provide and it also encourages the next generation of retail entrepreneurs, who are so vital to the future of our local economy. I hope Independents’ Day encourages new entrepreneurs to come forward, open up new small businesses and lead the charge in regenerating our town centres.”

Alan Egner, Commercial Sales & Marketing Manager at Power NI, added: “We are delighted to be supporting Independents’ Day NI 2017, an excellent opportunity for us to celebrate the vital contribution that independent retailers make to our local economy. Its ‘shop local’ theme reinforces Power NI’s connection with a business community that we have served for over 80 years and we’re very proud to be principal sponsor of the campaign. Here’s to a successful Independents Day 2017 - remember to ‘shop local’, enjoy our high streets and support the local traders in our communities.”