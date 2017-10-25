Resurgam Trust marks Social Saturday

The Lisburn-based Resurgam Trust marked this year’s ‘Social Saturday’ by holding a recruitment fair at its social enterprise pub, The Highway Inn.

The event at the Hillhall Road venue on October 14 focused on the current employment and volunteer opportunities within the Trust, its social enterprises and associated businesses.

The Social Saturday initiative, which was started in 2014, is a chance for social enterprises to promote their work by putting on events and opening their doors to local people, stakeholders and politicians, giving them the opportunity to find out more about their work.

The recruitment fair proved a great success, with more than 100 people attending throughout the day.

Jason Abraham, Resurgam’s Social Enterprise Manager, commented: “We always seek new and innovative methods of promoting our social enterprises and Social Saturday is an excellent vehicle to do this.

“Our community-based social enterprises are professionally run businesses which offer the exact same service, if not better, than most privately owned businesses. The main difference is how we distribute our surplus profits, which is to invest in local community regeneration, health, education and employment.”

The Resurgam Trust has thanked Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Business Solutions Team, Social Enterprise NI and Social Enterprise UK for supporting the event at The Highway Inn, and all those who turned up on the day.

Social Saturday is an annual campaign to raise awareness of the difference that social enterprises are making in communities locally and around the world.

The initiative encourages local people to support social enterprise businesses when making purchasing decisions.

Social enterprises are businesses that put people and planet first, by reinvesting their profits in order to provide training, employment, housing, health, education and much more.