Rebecca gets on board Titanic Hotel

A Hillsborough student from the Belfast Met completed a week-long training course before she got on board the Titanic Hotel, in Belfast which opened this week.

Rebecca McNicholas, Events Management student took part in a training course, delivered at Belfast Met’s Linen Lounge restaurant – the heart of the college’s hospitality centre of teaching excellence - at its Titanic Quarter campus, to equip staff with skills to provide top class service for the customers of the £28m hotel.

Rebecca said: “I’ve found the course really interesting and have developed my practical skills considerably. This is my first job in the industry.

“I was delighted to find out I was successful and I cannot wait to gain vital hands-on experience at Belfast’s newest and most exciting hotel that is steeped in so much local history.”

Titanic Hotel Belfast opened at the site of the former Harland and Wolff HQ and historic Drawing Offices last week.

A £5m grant from Heritage Lottery Fund’s Enterprise Fund has saved and restored the two historical Drawing Offices as part of the wider transformation of the building into the luxury hotel.

Maximum heritage preservation has been the key objective and staff have also worked with the Titanic Foundation to ensure their knowledge of the history and legacy of the building and Queen’s Island is part of their formal training.

The Belfast Met training course is just one of many that the college will run on behalf of the new establishment. Belfast Met and Titanic Hotel Belfast have developed a long term strategic partnership in relation to workforce development solutions.

The college will work in partnership with the hotel to provide skills and apprenticeship solutions across a range of professional and technical areas within the hotel.

The recent skills training delivered at Belfast Met’s Titanic Campus marks the commencement of this partnership as the College supports Titanic Hotel Belfast in the on-boarding of its new team.

Belfast Met’s Curriculum Area Manager for Hospitality, Aiveen Cassidy said: “We are delighted to be working in collaboration with Titanic Hotel Belfast.

“Engaging with our industry links will support students’ learning and equip them with the high standard of skills and experience they require for our thriving industry.”