Property firm’s expansion to create 10 new jobs in Lisburn

Campbell & Co property specialists have opened a new branch in Lisburn as part of their continued expansion within Northern Ireland.

The award-winning estate and letting agents officially opened their new office at Market Place on Tuesday, May 2.

According to the company, the branch on Lisburn’s ‘property row’ will create 10 new jobs for the city over the next three years, as well as supporting the local contractors needed to deliver their dedicated property maintenance service.

Gordon Campbell, Managing Director of Campbell & Co, said the time is right to open a branch in Lisburn and expand the Campbell & Co service.

“We are entering the Lisburn market for the long term, with the desire to boost property sales and bring our specialist lettings and management service to the city,” he explained.

“Over the past 13 years, we have built a reputation as a trustworthy agent with high attention to detail and fresh thinking in property solutions. We are delighted to be growing and creating more jobs within our company, and our new clients can be assured that they too will experience our award-winning and dedicated service.”

Since 2004, Campbell & Co have offered sales, lettings, and management services to clients in the Belfast, Holywood, Dundonald, Newtownabbey and Lisburn areas.

The new branch in Lisburn will aim to facilitate those buyers and landlords looking to invest in property in the wider County Antrim and County Down areas.

To celebrate the opening of the new Lisburn branch, Campbell & Co are offering a discount off sales and letting fees as part of their introductory offer.

All clients will benefit from the company’s free appraisals and valuations, free Energy Performance Certificate and assured ‘No Let - No Fee’ service. The company also offers a comprehensive ‘Developer’s Package’.

For more information call 028 9244 9449 or email lisburn@campbellcoproperty.com