Par-fect way to shuttle to the golf!

Special transport arrangements will be in place for golf fans heading to the 2017 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation at Portstewart Golf Club (July 4–9)

Translink has joined forces with Tourism NI, the European Tour, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Department for Infrastructure - Roads and the PSNI to devise a suitable transport plan for this high profile event and bring thousands of additional visitors to the scenic Causeway Coast. Golf fans are being encouraged to plan their travel in advance and leave extra time for their journeys.

Translink Service Delivery Manager Sam Todd says there are many travel options available: “We want to ensure everyone enjoys hassle-free journeys to Portstewart, reducing traffic congestion in the area as much as possible and helping more people sample the delights of the scenic Causeway Coast.

“There will be enhanced train capacity, special coaches from across NI and free Park & Ride shuttle services with full details available online now at www.translink.co.uk/irishopen2017/.

“A free shuttle bus service will connect with rail services arriving at and departing from Coleraine Train Station. The event coincides with the introduction of an hourly train service on the Londonderry Railway Line providing customers with more journey choice. There will be enhanced capacity on train services to Coleraine including some additional early morning trains on the Saturday and Sunday. There will also be a late night train from Coleraine to Belfast on the Saturday. Day return train tickets can be pre-purchased from selected stations only.

“From July 6 – 9, special day return Golf coaches will operate from Larne for travel to the event with tickets available to purchase online only at £16.50 adult and £8.25 child. Online sales will close at 3pm on day prior to travel (Thurs – Sat) and 11am on day prior to travel (Sunday).

“Local Ulsterbus service 140 travelling between Coleraine, Portrush and Portstewart will operate a 20 minute frequency, enhanced to every 10 minutes during peak times. This service includes pick-up/drop-off from Portstewart Golf Club and also serves local caravan sites.

“A free and frequent Park & Ride shuttle bus service will operate between 6.30am and 9pm from dedicated parking sites that will be clearly signposted as you approach the event. These services will conveniently drop-off passengers at Portstewart Golf Club for easy event access,” said Sam.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE, said: “We want people travelling to this beautiful part of our Borough to enjoy every aspect of their visit. I would strongly encourage everyone to plan their journey well in advance, and make use of the park and ride and public transport options. A lot of hard work has gone in to devising a traffic and travel plan which is both efficient and effective. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to what is certain to be an unforgettable experience, whether you are here to enjoy the action on the green or the festival experience and entertainment programme.”

For further Translink travel information visit www.translink.co.uk/irishopen2017/ or call the Translink contact centre on 028 90 66 66 30. For the latest travel updates follow @Translink_NI #ddfirishopen on Twitter. For full event details visit

www.dubaidutyfreeirishopen.com .