NiRunning teams up with Helios IT

NiRunning have teamed up with Lisburn-based IT support and services company Helios IT to take their rapidly growing online community to the next level.

Helios IT, who provide IT support and services for businesses throughout Northern Ireland, have already sponsored the redevelopment of the NiRunning website, and will be working with NiRunning to supply them with the latest hardware and cloud services, and to offer ongoing IT support to the business.

Aaron Shimmons, Technical Director at Helios IT, commented: “NiRunning have done an amazing job in providing the thriving Northern Ireland running community with a platform to communicate all the positive action happening on the Northern Ireland scene.

“We realise the importance of supporting our local community and as an avid runner myself, I am delighted to have Helios IT working with NiRunning to bring runners and their families closer to the action, and rewarding their dedication to the sport.”

Welcoming the deal and the new partnership, NiRunning owner Ryan Maxwell said: “This is a big day for NiRunning. Five years ago we set up the website, not knowing where its future lay - it was in essence a trial to see if there was interest in a local running website. Now our website gets on average 1,300 hits per day (this can triple on a busy weekend), we have over 11,000 Facebook followers and nearly 2,700 Twitter followers. Just this week, our coverage of a local race reached half a million people.”

He added: “The new partnership with Helios IT allows us to modernise our operations and essentially, it will allow our team to work on the website ‘on location’ anywhere - something we haven’t been able to do previously.

“The fact that Helios IT is a local company, with a genuine interest in running, means a lot to me personally. I am looking forward to working with Aaron Shimmons and the Helios IT team and am very excited about what the future holds for www.nirunning.co.uk”