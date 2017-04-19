Next generation of entrepreneurs honoured

More than 500 budding entrepreneurs who set up businesses with Young Enterprise this year marked their achievements at The Big Celebration ’17, including students from Beechlawn Special School, Friends’ School, Wallace High School, Parkview Special School.

The Young Enterprise company Balina from Wallace High School won the award for the South East area Overall Winning company, sponsored by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

Another Wallace company, Little Chefs walked away with the Innovation Award, sponsored by JHE Solutions. Beechlawn Special School’s company Beechlawn Business Brains were named the Overall Winning Team, an award sponsored by Avalon Guitars. The Jar Company from Friends’ School also picked up an award for Social Impact.

Young entrepreneurs gathered at Titanic Belfast on April 5, as the charity showcased their work to nurture the next generation of business leaders. Throughout the morning the young people participated in hands-on workshops focused on sharpening the skills they have developed through the Young Enterprise Company and Team programmes.

“Speaking at the event, Derek Baker, Permanent Secretary for the Department of Education said: “One of the priorities of all of us involved in Education is to ensure that school leavers are equipped with the skills they need to succeed in both life and work.

“If we want to build a vibrant economy, we need to ensure that young people are encouraged to look beyond the traditional career paths.”