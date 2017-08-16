New tenants check out work at £1.8m office development

New licensees have been given a tour of ongoing development work at Lisburn Enterprise Organisation’s new £1.8m office development.

The project which involves the provision of 26 additional offices is due to be completed by the end of the year, and the demand for space is high with more than half of the extra 10,000 square feet already taken up.

Over 100 businesses operate out of the Enterprise Centre on the city’s Ballinderry Road.

The scheme is the latest since the opening of LEO’s administration block eight years ago which saw the introduction of a 11 purpose built high spec offices on the first floor.

LEO chief executive Aisling Owens said: “Since then these offices have maintained a 100 per cent occupancy level. We knew that there was demand for this type of business accommodation and this has given the board confidence in moving forward with this development.”

LEO, a registered charity, was set up in 1990 with the aim of promoting entrepreneurial culture as well as encouraging enterprise and economic regeneration in the Lisburn area.

It works closely with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, has strong links with the education sector, as well as offering advice and practical support through various enterprise programmes.

Representatives of Pw Design, System Certification Services Ltd., and Daly Renewables Ltd., were given a tour of the development in preparation for taking up occupancy. The new offices range in size from 200-500 square feet.

Andrew Robinson, managing director of Boomer Industries Ltd., the Lisburn- based fabrication company, who is chairman of the LEO board said: “The project is beginning to take shape and we’re on target to meet the scheduled date of completion for construction work.

“It has definitely generated considerable interests, and I think it’s important that small businesses looking for a new address are given every opportunity to see at first hand the type of accommodation which is available.”

Colleen McAreavey, LEO’s senior business advisor has confirmed that licence arrangements will continue to be flexible, partly because of the uncertainty over Brexit.

She added: “We have a mixture of businesses already signed up. We want to expand, especially with new businesses who are keen to locate to Lisburn, given its convenience to markets north and south of the border.

“And with our 30 day easy-in, easy out, licence agreement, this is something which we knows appeals to our prospective licensees.”