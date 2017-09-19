New Coffee Dock serves selection of best locally sourced products

Lagan Valley Island is now home to a new ‘Made in Lisburn Castlereagh’ Coffee Dock, serving a selection of locally produced and sourced products.

The Made in Lisburn Castlereagh Coffee Dock serves gourmet sandwiches, wraps and salads from popular local café Daltons, as well as tempting homemade treats, baked fresh daily, and organic Fairtrade coffee.

The new Coffee Dock is based in the main reception of Lagan Valley Island, the headquarters of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council. The busy centre hosts over 2,000 events a year and boasts a purpose-built conference and meeting centre, theatre and banquet facilities and is also home to the Island Arts Centre.

Since opening for business at the beginning of September, the Coffee Dock has proved a big hit with visitors to Lagan Valley Island and is also becoming a popular refuelling spot for the many walking and cycling groups that use the Lagan Towpath.

The ‘Made in Lisburn Castlereagh’ Coffee Dock is operated by OCS Group Ltd, the sole in-house caterers for Lagan Valley Island and was designed and fabricated in Lisburn by local company EXCITE Exhibition & Display.

OCS will source local products on behalf of the council to serve in the new coffee shop.

Councillor Scott Carson, Chairman of the Corporate Services Committee, said: “The ‘Made in Lisburn Castlereagh’ Coffee Dock not only provides an excellent service to the many visitors to Lagan Valley Island but it also furthers Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s commitment to promoting the best that Lisburn businesses have to offer.

“Much of the produce on sale is either made by or sourced from local businesses and indeed the dock itself was made right here in the city. It’s great to see the ‘Made in Lisburn Castlereagh’ Coffee Dock already proving so popular both with visitors to Lagan Valley Island and with Lagan Towpath users.”

Jonathan Mallon, General Manager at OCS, added: “As a locally managed region within OCS Group the local community and working with local suppliers is a priority for the future.”

The introduction of the coffee dock follows on from the first ever ‘Made in Lisburn Castlereagh’ exhibition in June this year. The event showcased the area’s leading businesses to its ratepayers, the local business sector and students. Made in Lisburn Castlereagh forms part of the council’s wider investment programme promoting Lisburn Castlereagh as a business-friendly area and an ideal location for investment and business.

The Coffee Dock is open Monday to Friday, 8am - 2pm. Self service tea and coffee is available after 2pm.

For further information log on to www.laganvalleyisland.co.uk