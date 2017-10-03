Moira restaurant retains place in Michelin Guide

Moira restaurant Wine & Brine has retained its Bib Gourmand status, being named in the recently published ‘Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2018’.

Michelin Bib Gourmand awards recognise eateries that offer good food at affordable prices.

Wine & Brine is one of seven Northern Ireland establishments that have been awarded Bib Gourmand status in this year’s guide.

Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland editor, Rebecca Burr, said: “Northern Ireland produces some world-class ingredients, such as its lamb, beef, fish and shellfish, and it’s good to see so many of the entries in the guide using those with skill.”

The Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2018 is priced £16.99 and is available online at travel.michelin.co.uk and in bookshops from Thursday, October 5.