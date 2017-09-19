Moira firm secures £18m contract in London

Moira-based glass company McMullen Facades has secured an £18m contract to deliver the window system for a 30-storey residential tower that forms part of the new Southbank Place scheme in London.

McMullen, part of the Lakesmere Group, is the UK’s leading specialist facade contractor.

The new contract with key client Canary Wharf Contractors will see McMullen deliver a bespoke unitised bay window system, manufactured at its facility in Portadown.

The project will also see the McMullen team provide traditional ground floor screens with entrance doors and a plant room screen on the roof.

With McMullen having already played a key role in the initial design stages, production is currently under way and installation will begin on site during late 2017.

The new contract at Southbank Place is the latest to be awarded to McMullen Facades after its recent appointment to deliver the facade for a new 42-storey residential development in the Canary Wharf district.