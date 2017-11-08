Mercury secures new business in Drogheda

Lisburn-based Mercury Security Management has expanded its growing portfolio of shopping centre clients after being awarded the security contract for Scotch Hall Shopping Centre in Drogheda.

The announcement marks an expansion into the ROI shopping centre market for Mercury, which already provides security services to a number of shopping complexes in Northern Ireland, including Castle Court, Kennedy Centre, Abbey Centre and Connswater.

Following a rigorous tender process, the new contract will see Mercury - Northern Ireland’s largest independently owned security company - provide a core team of expertly equipped and fully trained security officers, with ready access to additional support and resources, to service the account along with additional staff to man the Customer Service desk and car park.

Liam Cullen, Mercury’s Regional Director UK and Ireland, said: “This is a very prestigious contract and everyone at Mercury Security is delighted to be working with the team at Scotch Hall Shopping Centre and the property management agent Lambert Smith Hampton.

“Over the past decade, we have invested more than £5 million into the latest technology and training available to enable us to provide innovative, holistic security solutions to our growing list of clients in the retail space, and in particular shopping centres.

“This contract with Scotch Hall reflects how our experience, coupled with our investment in training and technology, is now enabling us to expand successfully into the ROI shopping centre market. Furthermore, it continues to place Mercury at the forefront of the security industry and as a trusted partner for some of the world’s leading companies and retail organisations.”

Peter Dolan, Scotch Hall Shopping Centre Manager, commented: “The safety and security of our customers, staff and premises is paramount at Scotch Hall and it is important that our security operations reflect this. We are extremely impressed by Mercury’s bespoke security applications and innovative approach to security.”

As well as shopping centres, Lisburn-based Mercury, which also has offices in Dublin, Limerick, Northampton and London, provides a range of integrated security solutions to an impressive portfolio of retail clients throughout the UK and Ireland including Harvey Norman, Smyth’s Toys, Lifestyle Sports and Elvery’s Intersport.

Since its formation in 2001, the company has established a strong reputation across the industry as a pioneer in the area of integrated security solutions – combining physical manpower with cutting edge technology to service an ever-growing client base all over Ireland and the UK.

For further information click on www.mercurysecurity.biz