‘Love Lisburn’ loyalty scheme set for launch

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s new ‘Love Lisburn’ loyalty card scheme will be officially launched next Thursday, September 7.

The ‘Love Lisburn’ card will promote exclusive offers and discounts available in Lisburn city centre, rewarding customers for shopping and dining locally.

Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE said: “The council is delighted to work with over 50 Lisburn city centre traders to launch the Love Lisburn Loyalty Scheme, particularly in the run up to the busy Christmas period. Investing time and energy in promoting customer loyalty should be an integral part of any business. This ongoing scheme hopes to achieve this by rewarding existing customers for making repeat purchases and attracting new customers to sample goods or services from local establishments for the first time. The council will continue to support initiatives like these which not only help local people make the most out of their shopping and dining experience but also aim to increase the number of new visitors coming in to the area.”

People can collect their free card from September 7 from participating businesses and the City Centre Management office located behind the Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum. Discounts and offers will be redeemed at the point of purchase, so look out for the Love Lisburn logo in the window of each participating outlet.

“Cards will also be available from the council stand at the SERC Freshers’ Fair on September 7 where local radio station Lisburn 98fm will also be in attendance recording their special ‘Love Lisburn’ programme so if you aren’t at the fair then listen out on the radio for the ‘Why I Love Lisburn’ competition to be in with a chance of winning prizes courtesy of local Lisburn businesses,” a council spokesperson continued. “If that’s not enough the Lisburn City Centre ambassadors will be on air throughout the day with the latest information on city centre news and events.”

For a full list of ‘Love Lisburn’ deals and discounts log on to visitlisburncastlereagh.com/lovelisburn

Any traders who would like to sign up to the scheme should call Sophie McAuley on 028 9244 7543 or email sophie.mcauley@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk