Local firms ready to do business in the USA

Representatives from six local companies across various sectors recently met at Lagan Valley Island to prepare for their upcoming trade mission to Atlanta, USA.

Representatives of Connected Care, EMS, Incredible Computers, Marturion, McGreevy Engineering and RMS will travel to Berrien County in mid-October in search of new business partnerships.

The meeting was facilitated by OCO Global, who are managing the programme on behalf of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

OCO Global provided the companies with a comprehensive overview of the Atlanta market as well as giving the businesses the opportunity to evaluate the propositions available to them in the Atlanta marketplace with advice from their dedicated US Trade Specialist.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, said: “Each of these businesses has already achieved success in their respective fields across many marketplaces, and I am very pleased they are availing of the opportunity provided by the council to research and enter the US market.

“This the third time the council has offered a trade mission to Atlanta as the city is a key gateway to the States. To this end the council is also working closely with its strategic partner in Berrien County, the Berrien County Chamber of Commerce & Development Authority, to secure meetings with prospective partners, buyers and suppliers for these local businesses.”

He continued: “The council is committed to supporting local businesses and providing opportunities for strategic growth in new markets. Each of these six businesses will have a full itinerary of one to one meetings in Atlanta and Berrien County, and I look forward to hearing the outcomes as they have been established to highlight new market opportunities, investment connections and strategic business partnerships.”

Mark O’Connell, CEO at OCO Global added: “We’re delighted to have teamed up with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council to play such a pivotal role in helping some of our most promising home-grown businesses to investigate new markets in the US. With OECD predicting steady economic growth in the UK, along with a cheaper pound, it’s a good time for businesses to explore the potential of export markets, particularly in the US. Businesses in Northern Ireland are in a strong position if they are considering exporting, with Danske Bank forecasting economic growth of 1% in 2018. And of course with strong ancestral links to Northern Ireland, Atlanta is a natural home for businesses seeking to build on their success and expand their operations in a post-Brexit world.”

Business owners in the Lisburn Castlereagh area who would like to explore new markets should contact the Business Solutions Team to find out about further opportunities available in the coming months. The team can be contacted on 028 9250 9484 or by emailing hazel.king@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk