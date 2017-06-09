Local firm opens its doors to Chamber members

Members of Lisburn Chamber of Commerce and guests recently undertook a study visit to one of Lisburn’s leading companies, Leckey.

The Ballinderry Road-based firm, which designs and develops postural care products, was established in 1983 by James Leckey and the company now employs 185 staff.

Operations Manager David Mehaffey gave a short presentation about the background and growth of the company, and explained the various types of products the company manufactures to assist the mobility of disabled children and adults.

A tour of the factory enabled the visitors to get a real insight into the design and production processes, and the event was completed with refreshments and a question and answer session involving Leckey’s Managing Director James Leckey, Operations Manager David Mehaffey and Head of HR Beverley Copeland.

