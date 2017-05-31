Local events promote importance of employee health and wellbeing

The council and the Public Health Agency (PHA) supported two Health and Wellbeing sessions recently at local enterprise centres, Lisburn Enterprise Organisation and Inspire Business Centre, Dundonald.

The events, designed to promote the importance of employee health and wellbeing in order to maintain productivity, were held as part of the ‘Invest in Health, Profit in Business’ Partnership, which the council and the PHA established five years ago.

Speakers and exhibitors at the Health & Wellbeing event at Inspire Business Centre are pictured with Barbara Porter, Health and Social Wellbeing Improvement Senior Officer from the Public Health Agencys Belfast and South Eastern Team.

The partnership is aimed at encouraging local businesses to support key actions to improve the health and wellbeing of their employees.

Exhibitors at the ‘Fabulous Fighting Fit Friday’ event in Lisburn included the Alzheimer’s Society, Dympna Hannon Clinic, Women’s Aid, the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust, ASCERT Alcohol Awareness, Drumhill Farm Fresh, Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, Complete Wellness Therapies, Lisburn and Enchanted Touch – Holistic Therapies.

Welcoming delegates to the event, Cllr Uel Mackin, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, said: “It is great to see so many local businesses taking a keen interest in improving the health and wellbeing of their staff. Even small scale initiatives aimed at employee wellbeing can help employers and employees realise that both a happier and healthier workforce leads to a healthier bottom line.

“We are very lucky to have had a number of expert speakers: Dympna Hannon, Helen Allen and Jane McClenaghan to help identify the correct work life balance, how to dress for success and provide practical ideas for healthy weekday meals.

“On behalf of the council I would like to thank Barbara Porter from the PHA for her continued support, time and financial collaboration that helps make days like these possible, giving Lisburn Castlereagh businesses every opportunity to engage in beneficial health projects.”

Barbara Porter, Health and Social Wellbeing Improvement Senior Officer from the PHA’s Belfast and South Eastern Team, added: “Our partnership with the council has enabled health to be an integral part of business here in Lisburn and Castlereagh. It has been great to support especially small employers to look at health in its widest sense and to see the benefits of developing their teams by getting together away from the workplace and discussing issues such as work life balance and dressing to impress.”

Inspire’s Health & Wellbeing Day included inspirational talks from Turan of Feel Good Hypnosis, Vivien from Hydro-Ease and Helen Allen from House of Colour and Lynn McCullough for The Healing Works. Attendees heard how to conquer their fears and anxieties, reduce stress and anxiety and how to dress for success.

Delighted with the success of both events, the council said it is looking forward to repeating them in the future.

For more information about the Invest in Health, Profit in Business programme email Kris Walker at kris.walker@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk