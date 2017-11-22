Local entrepreneurs get top tips on networking

More than 100 local business representatives and entrepreneurs attended the ‘High Trust Networking’ event at Lagan Valley Island to gain valuable insights from Sean Weafer, a professional networker, international speaker and business author.

The event was arranged by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council in partnership with the Management & Leadership Network.

Alongside Sean Weafer, the second guest speaker was Patrick Leggett, Group Director at Xperience Group, a leading IT company in Lisburn.

The Mayor, Councillor Tim Morrow welcomed everyone to the event, saying: “It is great to see so many businesses here today to learn how to win and retain high value customers. As a council we pride ourselves in offering local businesses the opportunities to make new and important contacts, engage with inspiring speakers and get support for the development and growth of your business.”

Sean provided delegates with hints and tips on how to structure conversations in a networking situation and how body language is interpreted from eye contact to a handshake.

Patrick shared five key networking and customer acquisition principles that have helped to ensure year on year growth for the Xperience Group; and how they operate on a principle of ‘three key contacts’ when managing client contracts. Patrick advised how integrity, focus, ethics, accounts and measurement are key values that the Xperience staff use to deliver quality customer service and products to their clients.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, said: “Sean, in an engaging fashion, shared his experience of practical networking tips and discussed the value of trust in business through his seven steps to win and retain high-value clients. We then heard from Patrick, who is a great supporter of the council’s Entrepreneur Network. He discussed how making contacts and good networking aids growth, sales and acquisitions.”

The council’s Business Solutions Team offers a wide range of business support programmes from mentoring, social enterprise, sales development to trade missions.

For more information contact Patricia Mallon by emailing patricia.mallon@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk