Local companies invited to explore new business opportunities in USA

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is offering local companies the opportunity to take part in a five-day trade mission to Atlanta, Georgia this October.

The council’s third Atlanta Trade Development Programme will offer local business representatives the opportunity to engage with buyers, promote their products and services, and develop and grow their business through increased export sales in the US market. It will also provide an opportunity to promote the Lisburn Castlereagh area.

The trade mission follows a high profile business delegation visit to Lisburn Castlereagh from Berrien County, Atlanta, to meet and network with local businesses and learn more about the infrastructure in terms of international trade, inward investment opportunities and the promotion of entrepreneurship.

The Atlanta Trade Programme offers local businesses the opportunity to benefit from market research, sales prospecting, pre-visit preparation through one-to-one support and an itinerary of pre-arranged meetings with contacts identified in the market by both the council and the Berrien County Chamber of Commerce & Development Authority.

Owners/managers participating in the programme will receive guidance on how to identify and take advantage of market opportunities, source new contacts and increase export sales to potentially result in job creation.

Local businessman Lester Manley, MD of Trailblazer BBQ, is currently piloting his product in the Georgia market.

“On meeting the people of Berrien County you will be very pleasantly surprised as to how friendly and accommodating they are, simply a joy to work with and with no lacking in capability. They will become a valuable and trustworthy point of contact for you and are always ready to help in any way they can,” he said.

Cllr Uel Mackin, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, commented: “Following on from the successful inbound Berrien County visit last year the council is delighted to offer local businesses the opportunity to establish business connections through industry and tourism. With our strategic partners in Berrien County we are putting together a trade programme intended to highlight new market opportunities, investment connections and strategic business partnerships.”

Berrien County has strong agricultural and manufacturing sectors and a variety of opportunities exist within the wider Georgia area for local businesses in the agri-food, food and beverage, electronics and manufacturing sectors.

Cllr Mackin added: “Having met with the Berrien County Development Authority, the Georgia Chamber and the Georgia Department of Economic Development, local businesses who participate in this trade programme will have full meeting itineraries and fantastic networking opportunities. There is a strong commitment from the council and Berrien County, to develop market opportunities to lead to business growth and job creation on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The Atlanta Trade Programme is now open for recruitment. Local businesses based within the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area interested in finding out more information should contact Caroline Diamond on 07825 147191 or email caroline@diamond-consulting.co.uk