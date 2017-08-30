Local businesses shortlisted for awards

The Speckled Hen (Public House of the Year) and Emma Johnston Interior Design (Interior Showroom of the Year) will be flying the flag for Lisburn at the Ulster Tatler Awards 2017.

The Derriaghy Road hostelry and the Lisburn Square interior design business have both been shortlisted for prizes at this year’s gala ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on September 14 at Belfast City Hall.

Emma Johnston Interior Design.

The Ulster Tatler Awards, in association with Optilase Eye Clinic, features 14 categories voted for by the public, as well as the celebrated Lifetime Achievement Award.

“We are looking forward to what will be a particularly exciting awards celebration as this year we mark the 10th anniversary of the awards, with local celebrities and surprise performers making it an unmissable evening,” said Chris Sherry, editor of Ulster Tatler.