Local businesses on board at tourism show

A number of local businesses will be doing their bit to help promote the local tourism industry at this year’s Holiday World Show at the Titanic Exhibition Centre, Belfast (January 20-22).

The local exhibitors include: Oasis Travel, and Chase Templeton in Lisburn; MCEA Motorhome & Caravan Engineers, Dromara; and Banbridge’s Clubworld Travel and Smilebright.

At 1pm on Friday, January 20, at Titanic Exhibition Centre travel and property celeb Martin Roberts will cut the ribbon to launch what promises to be a sparking silver anniversary celebration of all things travel-related.

Martin will join thousands of visitors exploring a world of holidays at home and abroad, all showcased in a single fun-filled venue. Value and variety will be key as show goers compare prices, check out destinations, get face-to-face advice from the experts and access great show-only and early-booking deals.

Admission is £5 for adults; £4 for Senior Citizens and £3 for Students.