Local business marks its ruby anniversary

A Lisburn-based jewellery retailer is celebrating 40 years of sparkling success.

Following decades of procuring the finest diamond and precious stone set jewellery to ensure that people’s milestone events are truly memorable, Midas Jewellers on Bow Street is celebrating its own ruby anniversary.

Beginning his career in the industry as a part-time employee of this family-run business, Jim Conlon, alongside his wife Lynne, went on to take over the business and fast-track its success as a leading retailer for fine jewellery – a passion the husband and wife team share.

After a period of leave in 1990 to travel America, Jim returned to the business in 1991 as a full-time Sales Assistant, progressing to Manager and eventually Partner. From here Jim would then buy-out his fellow business partners to become the sole proprietor of this long-standing jewellery institution.

Excelling as a retailer for four decades is no small feat given the troubling times and challenges faced by many independents. This lasting success is something Jim and Lynne Conlon share immense pride in, attributing much of it to the business’s openness with customers and the committed efforts of its long-serving employees.

“It is thrilling to reach such a significant milestone and I believe this is down to our ability to understand our customers,” Jim commented.

“Our mission is to maintain the standards that have seen Midas Jewellers get to where it is today and continue to be a part of our customers’ very special memories by providing them with a varied collection of the finest jewellery available,” he added.