Lisburn women pick up business awards

Three inspirational women from Lisburn were among the winners at this year’s Women in Business Awards.

Rachel McCully from BTY Cosmetics in Belfast won the Young Business Women of the Year award, while Deloitte employee Jenny Small picked up the award for Advancing Diversity in the Workplace.

Denise Curlett from sponsors Fleet Financial and Roseann Kelly from Women in Business present Carmel McKinney OBE (centre) of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service with the award for Outstanding Management and Leadership. Pic by Jim Corr

Carmel McKinney OBE, Chairperson of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, was presented with the award for Outstanding Management and Leadership.

The seventh annual awards, held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on November 9, recognised 11 inspirational women and two organisations for their outstanding contribution to business in Northern Ireland.

Imelda McMillan, Women in Business Chairperson, commented: “We are delighted to honour these women. They have demonstrated not only high levels of skill and business acumen, but the tenacity and determination required to succeed in their area of business. I would like to congratulate each of our winners.

“Although women are excelling in business they still face obstacles and unequal opportunity in the workplace. We encourage everyone to continue to tackle these issues through education, mentoring and discussion.”