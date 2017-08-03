Lisburn security firm secures contract with furniture retailer

Lisburn-based Mercury Security Management has been appointed by furniture retailer Harvey Norman to provide a comprehensive security solution for several of its stores in the Republic of Ireland.

The contract will see Mercury, which is headquartered in Lisburn and has offices in Dublin, Limerick and London, provide a mix of manned guarding and innovative security systems with remote monitoring to four of the Australian retailer’s stores in the Greater Dublin area.

For the opening of the company’s new Tallaght store, Mercury performed a complete technical fit-out which included the installation of an access control system, intruder alarm system and more than 150 CCTV cameras. These will be monitored off-site by Mercury’s award-winning NSI Gold ARC/RVRC Monitoring Centre, from where the company keeps a watchful eye over an ever-growing portfolio of retail clients which also includes Smyths Toys, Lifestyle Sports, CastleCourt and several other prominent shopping centres.

Liam Cullen, Mercury’s Regional Director UK and Ireland, said: “Harvey Norman is undoubtedly one of the largest retailers operating in Ireland and we are delighted to be providing security for their stores.

“Over the past decade, we have invested more than £5 million in the latest technology and training available to enable us to provide innovative, integrated security solutions to our growing list of clients. This contract with Harvey Norman shows that our investment strategy is paying off and continues to place Mercury at the forefront of the security industry.”