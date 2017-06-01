Lisburn man earns Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors qualification

Lisburn man Adam Boulton, a newly qualified member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), recently received his diploma from Fiona Grant, RICS UK & Ireland Chair and Andy Tough FRICS, Chair of RICS Northern Ireland.

RICS is the global professional body promoting and enforcing the highest international standards in the valuation, management and development of land, real estate, construction and infrastructure.

Adam was one of several recently qualified RICS members who were presented with diplomas at a ceremony in the La Mon Hotel and Country Club.

Ms Grant praised Adam and the other new RICS members for their “dedication and hard work in obtaining the qualification.”

RICS accredits 125,000 qualified and trainee professionals around the world. Its members are known as chartered surveyors and are recognised by the designation after their name: MRICS (Member of RICS), FRICS (Fellow of RICS) and AssocRICS (Associate of RICS).