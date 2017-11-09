Lisburn IT firm P2V Systems secures top 10 entry in Deloitte Fast 50

Lisburn-based P2V Systems is enjoying a double celebration after making the Deloitte Ireland Fast 50 for the second year in a row, and making it into the top 10.

The company ranked 10th in the prestigious Fast 50 2017 list at the awards ceremony in Dublin - two places better than its inaugural entry last year.

The Fast 50 awards rank the very best in the indigenous technology sector and recognise those companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth in turnover over the last four years.

Stephen McCann, P2V Systems CEO commented: “Appearing in these prestigious awards for the second year running marks another highly successful period of growth for P2V Systems. In the past four years, P2V Systems has increased turnover by over £1 million through organic growth and in the past 12 months, our team has increased from 17 to 21 employees. This expansion was targeted at increasing our in-house skills base to develop our level of business with both existing and new customers to support our ambitious growth goals.”

He added: “Working in the IT sector, things can be very fast-paced. Our focus is always to deliver the best solutions and innovative technology that can be revolutionary for our customers. Our customers can always depend on our expertise and the IT partnerships we have built with the leaders in our industry to maximise the benefits and results that IT can deliver.

“Making it into the list again this year demonstrates our success and focus on growing and developing our business. It is an honour to be recognised in Deloitte’s Fast 50 for the second time. We are also incredibly proud to have made it into the top 10. We have a great team and their efforts and expertise continues to contribute to the achievements and success of our business.”

With more focus being placed on the export potential for the business, the company has just recruited a London-based Sales & Business Development Manager to grow the company’s GB presence. This development comes less than a year after the opening of a Dublin office to support and grow P2V Systems’ business in the ROI market.