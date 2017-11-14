Lisburn IT firm hoping to take bigger ‘byte’ of GB market

Lisburn-based IT solutions company P2V Systems is rolling out an ambitious growth strategy with the aim of generating £1m turnover from within the Great Britain market over the next 12 months.

The company has invested in resources on the ground in GB, having recruited a new Sales & Business Development Manager to directly engage with existing and potential customers, specifically across the financial services and central government sectors.

Specialising in Cloud and Security IT solutions which help organisations operate more efficiently and maximise the benefits and results that IT can deliver, P2V Systems has steadily increased its company turnover by over £1 million through organic growth since 2012.

At the start of 2017, the company strengthened its Irish presence through opening a Dublin office.

“Throughout 2018 we will continue to build our business across the island of Ireland whilst strategically developing new partnerships in Great Britain,” said Stephen McCann, CEO of P2V Systems.

“We already have an established, valuable customer base in Great Britain and are therefore well placed to build upon this, offering competitive solutions to customers through our expert team and services.

“The GB market represents a multi-million-pound growth opportunity in the longer term and will be pivotal in driving forward P2V Systems into its next chapter.”

The company was recently included in the Deloitte Fast 50 Technology rankings for the second year running. The rankings, which list Ireland’s 50 fastest growing technology companies, put P2V Systems in 10th place this year.

• Read related story - P2V Systems secures top 10 entry in Deloitte Fast 50