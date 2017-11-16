Lisburn firm wins major new contract in Australia

Lisburn-based medical devices company Cirdan has won a major contract in Australia estimated to be worth nearly £1m.

Cirdan develops innovative software and hardware products that help to enhance and speed up the diagnostic process. Their solutions support pathologists to increase efficiency and to effectively diagnose disease.

The contract with Northern Health in Melbourne is for the provision and installation of a Laboratory Information System (LIS) - a software system that records, manages and tracks critical patient data for clinical laboratories.

Congratulating the company during a visit to Northern Hospital in Melbourne, Chief Executive of Invest Northern Ireland, Alastair Hamilton said: “Cirdan is an ambitious Northern Ireland business which has benefited from a range of Invest NI support, for Research & Development, recruitment and trade activities, to strengthen the future of its business.

“Cirdan is clearly reaping the benefits of its continued investment in innovation which has strengthened its competitive edge and has resulted in it becoming a significant player in the healthcare industry across a range of international markets. This new deal will allow the company to further strengthen its position within this sector in the Australian market.”

The Ballinderry Road firm’s award-winning ULTRA LIS solution is currently deployed in numerous prestigious and diverse healthcare organisations throughout the world.

Dave Crockett, Head of Global Sales at Cirdan said: “We have worked hard to develop ULTRA into the world-class LIS that it is today. Persistence has been key to developing sales in this market and winning this contract with Northern Health is the culmination of months of hard work. We realise that lasting relationships are developed through face to face contact and that is why we place such importance in having a local presence. Having an office in Australia works well for us and our customers.

“The support of Invest NI through R & D, trade support and job creation has helped our business to compete and succeed not only in Northern Ireland but on the global stage. We are confident we can maintain and develop our brand in Europe and across Asia-Pacific and look forward to continuing to build on the strong partnership we have with Northern Health.”