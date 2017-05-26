Lisburn firm signs up to ensure 2017 Belfast Photo Festival has a big impact

A picture-perfect partnership between Belfast Photo Festival and Lisburn-based Alexander Boyd Displays has allowed the 2017 festival to take its ambitious outdoor plans to another level.

The Ballyskeagh Road firm, experts in print, signage and branding, will help the festival organisers showcase significant works of visual art in high-impact, major public spaces throughout Belfast.

The epitome of arts and business partnerships, this year’s festival will be more of an outdoor affair with a greater number of prominent open-air displays throughout the city in bustling locations such as Victoria Square, Writer’s Square, Cotton Court, St Anne’s Square and outside the Ulster Museum.

These outdoor displays consist of over a dozen walls, up to 15-metres in length, across the city exhibiting acclaimed international artists’ work along with numerous large hangings suspended throughout Victoria Square.

Commenting on the partnership with Alexander Boyd Displays, Festival Director Michael Weir, said: “We’re so excited to be teaming up with Alexander Boyd Displays for this year’s festival. We are hoping to grow upon the success of last year’s festival and this partnership will allow the event to be more widely viewed by locals and tourists alike, giving an increased outdoor prominence to hugely talented international visual artists.”

Barry Desmond, Sales and Marketing Director at Alexander Boyd Displays, commented: “We are very proud to be teaming up with Belfast Photo Festival after its continued success since launching in 2011. Plans have been afoot for the festival for several months now and we have been highly ambitious in installing such huge exhibits throughout highly public areas. It’s great to get involved in such an exciting project and hopefully, our involvement will create a new, impressive outdoor presence for the festival.”

The Belfast Photo Festival 2017 programme runs from June 1 - 30 at venues throughout Belfast.

For more information log on to www.belfastphotofestival.com or click on alexanderboyd.com