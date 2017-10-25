Lisburn entrepreneurs to share insight at Ulster Bank event

Ulster Bank is bringing its Boost Bites roadshow of events to Lisburn to help support entrepreneurship in the local area.

Boost Bites - a series of free-to-attend growth-focused events - will cover topics including exporting, leadership and digital marketing.

The Lisburn event will take place at the Island Civic Centre on November 17.

Matthew Teague of Entrepreneurial Spark will deliver some top tips on how to grab attention and keep your pitch concise with the aim of supporting local businesses to nail their 60-second elevator pitches.

Dunmurry woman Samantha Livingstone, founder of Rumour Mill PR, will deliver some tips on how to present yourself and your brand to create a story worthy of press coverage.

Barbara Hughes, co-owner of Hughes Craft Distillery, producers of the award-winning range of RubyBlue liqueurs, will talk about the highs and lows of life as a local small business on an upwards growth trajectory.

Lastly, Karen Wilson, Consultant with Peninsula NI who provide a range of professional services to small businesses in Northern Ireland, will give a presentation bursting with tips, tools and knowledge to help small business owners manage issues concerning employment law, HR and health and safety in the workplace.

Cara Taylor, Business Growth Enabler for the south of Northern Ireland at Ulster Bank, says: “Taking Ulster Bank Boost on the road with the Boost Bites series will help us reach out to more local businesses and give them tools that can make them more sustainable and profitable.

“The Boost Bites roadshow will cover exporting, leadership, digital growth and alongside Entrepreneurial Spark, will shine a light on standout examples of individuals and businesses who have demonstrated successful growth and entrepreneurship in local areas across Northern Ireland.”

Lisa McCaul, Business Growth Enabler for the north of Northern Ireland at Ulster Bank, explains: “Ulster Bank Boost was created to support entrepreneurship across Northern Ireland and to help local businesses realise their growth potential. Beyond providing first-rate business banking services, Ulster Bank Boost helps local businesses looking to trade better and grow by providing insight. We help businesses understand how to better prioritise and streamline their day-to-day operations, simplify procedure and provide access to relevant knowledge and insights so that they can achieve their goals.”

First launched at the end of June at the MAC, Belfast, Ulster Bank’s Boost initiative aims to support small business growth through a series of talks and events, access to insight, expertise and networking opportunities.

For more information, or to register your interest in the Lisburn event, visit http://digital.ulsterbank.co.uk/business/boost.html