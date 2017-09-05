Lisburn company heading for trade show in Germany

Lisburn firm Creative Composites - the UK’s most advanced composites manufacturer - will take its search for new business to a major trade show in Germany later this month.

The company, based at Knockmore Hill Industrial Park, will have a stand in the UK pavilion at ‘Composites Europe’ in Stuttgart from September 19 - 21.

Exhibiting at Composites Europe for the first time this year, the company will be highlighting its 35 years of experience in the industry.

The firm will be showcasing its “innovative products, outstanding engineering design, unrivalled manufacturing capability and first class customer service.”