Lisburn based Cirdan Imaging creates 46 jobs with £2m investment

Cirdan Imaging is investing in its future growth within the precision medicine market, creating 46 new jobs over the next four years and undertaking a major multimillion pound R&D project.

Cirdan Imaging is a company specialising in developing medical devices and software that are used in surgery and cancer diagnosis by pathologists and radiologists. The company has established a growing reputation for ‘Ultra’ its laboratory information system and ‘Vividpath its pathology imaging solution that have a growing customer base among many public and private hospital laboratories.

Invest NI CEO, Alastair Hamilton said: “Studies show a solid link between investment in R&D, profitability and growth. This R&D project will enable Cirdan to develop new precision medicine product solutions to meet the future need of both existing and new customers.

“The new, high salaried jobs will focus on building the company’s customer base in new markets ensuring Cirdan is in the best possible position to capitalise on new opportunities and grow its business.”