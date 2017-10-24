Knockmore firm Assa Abloy opens its doors to Lisburn Chamber members

Lisburn Chamber of Commerce recently made its final business study visit of 2017, to Assa Abloy security doors at Knockmore.

Members and guests were given a presentation by managing director Brian Sofley about the company’s history and its place within a huge corporation with over 48,000 employees worldwide.

Assa Abloy managing director Brian Sofley gives the Chamber of Commerce visitors a tour of the company's Lisburn factory.

He gave an informative talk on the range of doors made in Lisburn and detailed the extensive customer base which includes prestigious clients such as Heathrow Airport, The Shard Hotel and Old Trafford Stadium.

A tour of the factory floor allowed the company’s guests to observe the production process for various door types, including doors destined for Maghaberry Prison.

Assa Abloy recently announced a huge investment in new technology and the visitors were able to see the latest machinery in action.

At the end of the tour, past president Stephen Houston thanked Assa Abloy for hosting the Chamber visit and wished the company continued success in the future.

Chamber members and guests on the tour of the factory floor at Assa Abloy.

Meanwhile, Lisburn Chamber of Commerce has confirmed that it will hold its annual general meeting on November 14.

The Chamber’s final event of the year will be the much anticipated annual Toy Appeal and Christmas lunch on December 14.

For full details click on www.lisburnchamber.co.uk