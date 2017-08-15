Invite to tasty networking event

Lisburn Chamber of Commerce is inviting local traders and business owners to its Business BBQ on Thursday, September 14.

The networking event, sponsored by Grafton Recruitment, will take place at Yellow Door, Bow Street between 6pm and 8.30pm.

Attendees will get the opportunity to network while enjoying some fabulous BBQ food and refreshments.

Yellow Door owner Andrew Dougan will be on hand to demonstrate the secrets of a successful BBQ.

Tickets are priced £15 for Chamber members and £20 for non-members.

Booking is essential as numbers are limited and places will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

To book a place, register online at www.eventbrite.co.uk (click here), call 028 9266 2449 or email office@lisburnchamber.co.uk