Hilden event to discuss challenges of Brexit

Local business representatives are being invited to a breakfast event at Hilden Brewery next month to discuss the challenges posed by Brexit, and the campaign for ‘EU special status’.

The event, which is scheduled to take place on May 5 at 8am, is being organised by Lagan Valley MLA Pat Catney.

“The countdown to Brexit is under way and there are now two years to ensure Northern Ireland gets the best possible deal,” the SDLP man said.

“No member state has ever left the EU. We are all in uncharted waters and that brings with it deep uncertainty. Uncertainty is never good for business, especially in relation to rates, tariffs or charges which may hamper our export market. But that uncertainty has been made more acute by the disarray at the centre of the British government’s Brexit strategy.”

The former local councillor continued: “I campaigned strongly on a pro-European message in March’s Assembly election. I am 100 per cent behind the campaign for special status for Northern Ireland. That means maintaining the free movement of people, goods and services across this island and across Europe, it means continued access tho the world’s biggest single market and it means maintaining access to European structural funds to strengthen our physical infrastructure and our peace settlement. People here overwhelmingly voted to remain in the European Union, that vote should be respected.”

Urging local business representatives to attend the event on May 5, Mr Catney added: “The subject of the business breakfast will be ‘Brexit, Business and Special Status’.

“There will be a panel of business leaders and experts to talk about the Brexit-related challenges ahead for businesses in Lagan Valley, and an update on the ongoing campaign to secure ‘EU special status’ for Northern Ireland.”

Anyone who would like to attend the event should email pat.catney@mla.niassembly.gov.uk to book their place.

Spaces are limited and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis and will be restricted to two persons per organisation.