Hilden Brewery to benefit from Asda’s new online tool

Hilden Brewing Company in Lisburn was one of the first local companies to welcome the introduction of Asda’s Sustain & Save Exchange, which was launched to NI suppliers at CAFRE this week.

The new online tool aims to help Asda’s local suppliers save £2.5m over the next three years by reducing their environmental impact and improving supply chain efficiencies.

First launched in 2012, the Sustain & Save Exchange (SSE) programme is a free online tool which enables all Asda suppliers to share advice and best practice on their business’ resource efficiency. As part of the Exchange, NI suppliers will be able to join a range of workshops and site visits to evaluate technologies and processes used by other food companies.

The SSE is fully funded by Asda, and uniquely, all savings made by suppliers are theirs to keep and reinvest as they see fit.

Speaking to an audience of more than 90 NI-based food and drink suppliers, Laura Babbs, Asda’s Sustainability Manager said: “The success of Sustain & Save Exchange to date has been far beyond our expectations, resulting in significant savings – both financially and in terms of environmental improvement.

“We have created a valuable and credible resource for our suppliers and we’re really pleased that the great local food & drink companies in Northern Ireland are the first to benefit from a regional perspective. Together they will help us achieve our aim of creating a world class supply base, learning from each other to increase efficiencies and building resilience to the growing challenges of resource scarcity.”