Hilden Brewery named in global beer guide

The owner of Hilden Brewing Company has said it came as “quite a surprise” when he found out the brewery had been named in ‘Lonely Planet’s Global Beer Tour’.

The latest offering from the world renowned travel guide book publisher explores the vibrant world of craft beer. It recommends the finest taprooms, bars and breweries for thirsty travellers to visit in more than 30 countries around the world.

Lisburn-based Hilden Brewing Company - Ireland’s oldest independent brewery - is ranked alongside some of the best taprooms and breweries across five continents and is the only recognised establishment in Northern Ireland to make the Lonely Planet list.

The guide details Hilden’s impressive range of beers, as well as its taproom, restaurant and weekly entertainment, making it well worth a visit.

Hilden owner Seamus Scullion, who last year celebrated the 35th anniversary of the family-run business, said he only found out about the brewery’s inclusion in the Lonely Planet guide when his daughter made the discovery on the internet.

“We didn’t even know they’d been [the Lonely Planet writers], but it’s great that our beers got such a positive reaction,” he said. “It was quite a surprise for us and we’re obviously very pleased.

“It’s a good thing to happen to us and it’s good recognition for us, in fact I suppose it’s international recognition for us after 35 years in the business. It will obviously be good for the beer business, but hopefully it will also be good for bringing more visitors to Hilden and the Lisburn area.”

Brewery manager Owen Scullion added: “It’s amazing to be included alongside some pretty legendary names in the field of brewing. We will be keeping up our end of the bargain by brewing more great beer and hoping to welcome more visitors to Hilden for sampling of our food as well as the beers.”

‘Lonely Planet’s Global Beer Tour’ is available from all good bookshops and a number of online retailers, or through the Lonely Planet website.

