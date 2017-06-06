Green light for new £3m business park development

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Planning Committee has given the green light for a new business park development near Moira, which could facilitate up to 200 local jobs when fully occupied.

At their June meeting earlier this week, committee members granted planning permission for a 90,000 sq/ft business park off the Glenavy Road, which will offer 20 modern units for business, industrial and storage and distribution use.

According to the developers, the new business park will cost around £3 million to construct and could facilitate up to 200 jobs.

The wider site at the Glenavy Road Business Park already boasts several other tenants, including Greenfield Fertilisers, bmf Business Services, Agenda NI and Fane Valley.

The developers, Mr Brian and James Greer, said they are delighted that the application was considered following pre-application public consultation and a comprehensive planning consultation process, with planning permission granted in under six months.

Thomas Bell, planning agent with Clyde Shanks, said the prompt determination is credit to the council’s planning team’s “diligent consideration and the applicants’ decision to ensure that the initial submission robustly covered all planning and environmental considerations.”

While no definite date has yet been set for the opening of the new business park, it’s hoped construction will get under way next year.

Welcoming the planned development, UUP Councillor Alexander Redpath, chairman of the council’s Planning Committee, said it will “stimulate the local economy and create much needed jobs.”