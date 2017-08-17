GRAHAM teams up with Liverpool FC on retail store development

Hillsborough-based GRAHAM Construction has completed the build and fit-out of Liverpool Football Club’s new flagship retail store.

GRAHAM Construction built the turnkey development at Anfield Stadium, while the firm’s interior fit-out division completed the comprehensive retail fit-out.

The store was officially unveiled by Liverpool FC legends Ian Rush and Robbie Fowler on Monday, August 14, following eight months of work.

Gary Hughes, regional director for GRAHAM Construction, said: “This is a fantastic new facility and a key part of Liverpool FC’s vision to improve both Anfield Stadium and the local neighbourhood. The new retail store will be a focal point for Liverpool fans.

“Throughout the build and fit-out we have engaged with Liverpool FC’s Red Neighbours team to deliver educational site visits for schools and community groups, as well as creating work experience and placement opportunities for people from within the Liverpool city region.”

The new Liverpool FC store is located at the front of Anfield Stadium, providing 1,900 sqm of retail space over two floors as well as a café. Offering improved accessibility and flexibility for fans and employees, the store forms part of LFC’s Paisley Square Fan Zone where fans can enjoy the pre-match build up.

The exterior of the building features a glazed curtain walling system with architecturally detailed red brickwork to complement the new Main Stand.

GRAHAM Interior Fit-out Director Mark Gibson said: “This has been an exciting project to be involved in, working closely with the club to create a fantastic retail experience for the hundreds of thousands of fans who visit Anfield every year. We are proud to have delivered the project on time and on budget.”

Liverpool-based architect KKA was behind the design, with specialist construction consultancy Mott MacDonald providing mechanical, electrical and structural work.