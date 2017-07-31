Grab a pizza the action at official opening of city’s newest restaurant

Lisburn’s newest eatery, Little Wing, will officially open its doors to the public on Tuesday, August 1.

The pizzeria chain has completed an investment of £250,000 in its restaurant at Lisburn Square, creating 20 new jobs.

The official opening of the restaurant, which will be able to cater for up to 60 guests, brings the number of branches of Little Wing across Northern Ireland to seven.

The new pizzeria will open for both lunch and dinner daily from tomorrow, following a number of successful pre-opening dry run sessions in aid of a range of local charities, community groups and clubs including Action Cancer, Stepping Stones NI and Angel Eyes.

Luke Wolsey, Managing Director of Little Wing Pizzeria said: “After months of planning, we’re proud to be opening our newest Little Wing Pizzeria at Lisburn Square and creating local jobs for people in the local area.

“I am confident the new branch will be a welcome addition to Lisburn and we are really looking forward to spreading our wings and becoming involved with the local area and supporting local causes in the community.

“We have ambitious plans for the continued roll out of the Little Wing brand across Northern Ireland and further afield. Following the Lisburn opening, our eighth Little Wing restaurant will open in Newtownards later this year and we are exploring further opportunities to expand our portfolio of restaurants in the near future.”

Established in Belfast in October 2009, Little Wing prides itself in offering authentic, made to order Naples-style pizzas, cooked in its distinctive 6ft traditional woodstone pizza ovens.

Over the last seven and a half years, Little Wing has gone from strength to strength and now employs more than 130 people across its seven outlets.