Future investment plans could bring up to 15 new jobs, says bar owner

The owner of Lisburn’s Cardan Bar and Grill says future investment plans for the business could lead to the creation of 10 - 15 new jobs.

Jon Poots purchased the former Robins Nest pub in 2004 and spent an initial £400,000 transforming the premises.

Earlier this year the Railway Street bar/restaurant underwent a further £100,000 overhaul, marking the start of a new era for the popular venue.

Mr Poots says plans for further investment in the business, designed to “lead the food revolution in Lisburn city centre”, could potentially create another 10 - 15 local jobs.

“The Cardan has been a local treasure for years now, but I knew now was the time to breathe new life into it,” he commented. “Lisburn is thriving with small pubs and restaurants, but I wanted The Cardan to offer something unique.”

The renovation allowed for expansion of the eating area, which can now cater for up to 70 guests, an update of the decor to create a more contemporary feel, and the introduction of updated menus.

“With the renovation we are poised to attract a wider audience and to reflect the growing emphasis on socialising and eating out,” Mr Poots continued.

“We hope to invest further in 2018 and announce these plans soon, but for now we’re delighted to offer locals somewhere to begin and end their night out.”

Mr Poots stressed that The Cardan is committed to using the best local produce and prides itself of its partnerships with local suppliers such as Yellow Door Bakery, Keenans Seafood, Hannan Meats and Hilden Brewing Company.