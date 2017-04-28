Firm’s £1.8m investment brings new jobs to Lisburn

More than 25 new jobs are to be created by a Lisburn-based manufacturing firm as part of a major expansion project.

A £1.8 million investment by ASSA ABLOY Security Doors, a UK division of ASSA ABLOY, will create 27 new jobs, bringing the total workforce at the company’s Ferguson Drive plant to 132.

The company - a global leader in door opening solutions - has ambitious growth plans, which will see it create a Centre of Excellence for door production at its Lisburn base.

Welcoming the expansion, the Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, Councillor Uel Mackin, said: “We are proud of our strong manufacturing base in Lisburn Castlereagh and with our excellent location and infrastructure we are not surprised that we are home to so many first-class manufacturing sites. Congratulations to ASSA ABLOY’s team in Lisburn on their latest growth and I am confident that they will achieve their aspirations for future development across the globe.”

Chief Executive of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Dr Theresa Donaldson, added: “We are delighted to learn of ASSA ABLOY’s expansion and the boost to our local economy with the creation of skilled positions. The commitment the business has shown to growing their businesses within our council area is extremely welcome and encouraging. As a council we work closely with our business sector in promoting economic growth and attracting inward investment so we are encouraged by this latest news.”

Speaking about the expansion, Managing Director at ASSA ABLOY Security Doors, Brian Sofley, commented: “We are extremely proud of our facilities here in Lisburn and our management team are committed to developing our business in the Lisburn Castlereagh area. There is a real appetite from our group to invest in our growth plans for the future and to create a Centre of Excellence for door production in UK and the current period of growth places us one step closer to this. As the business expands we are keen to offer skilled apprenticeships and to work with the council and local college, SERC, to ensure our plans will benefit the local economy.”

ASSA ABLOY Security Doors designs, manufactures and installs bespoke high performance steel doors and windows for commercial and custodial markets.

Mr Sofley added: “We are part of the ASSA ABLOY group employing 45,000 worldwide, currently ranked in the top 100 most innovative companies by Forbes, and our plant in Lisburn is an integral part of this success. With an impressive portfolio of projects including The Shard, the Olympic Stadium, Heathrow Airport and multiple sites across London Underground, we are raising the profile of the Lisburn Castlereagh area across the world and also providing employment and investment for the local economy.”

For further information about job opportunities with the company log on to www.assaabloy.co.uk/en/local/uk/careers