Figures reveal two per cent rise in jobless total

The number of local people out of work and claiming unemployment benefits rose by two per cent last month, according to the government’s latest figures.

The September Labour Market Report reveals that during August there were 1,387 claimants in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area - 889 men and 498 women. That represents an increase of 27 people (two per cent) from the previous month.

The area’s claimant count, which now stands at 1.6 per cent of the working age population, is still the lowest among the 11 council areas.

According to the NI Statistics and Research Agency, the local jobless total has dropped by 18 per cent (304 people) over the past year.

Across Northern Ireland, the number claiming unemployment benefits fell by 200 over the month to 29,800 in August - the 18th consecutive monthly decrease.