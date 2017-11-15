Figures reveal drop in local jobless total

The number of local people out of work and claiming unemployment benefits fell by more than three per cent last month, according to the government’s latest figures.

The November Labour Market Report reveals that during October there were 1,314 claimants in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area - 843 men and 471 women. That represents a decrease of 50 people (3.7 per cent) from the previous month.

The area’s claimant count, which now stands at 1.5 per cent of the working age population, is the joint lowest among the 11 council areas.

According to the NI Statistics and Research Agency, the local jobless total has dropped by 17 per cent (270 people) over the past year.

Across Northern Ireland, the number claiming unemployment benefits fell by 100 over the month to 29,300 in October - the 20th consecutive monthly decrease.