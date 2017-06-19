Fantastic day-out had by all at Saintfield Show 2017

There was a tremendous entry of livestock for this year’s Saintfield Show. Sheep numbers were particularly high at the event.

The Beef Inter-Breed Championship was awarded to the Matchett family with their three year-old Charolais cow Tawny Jasmine. She had her January-born bull calf at foot. Jasmine was awarded the Supreme Beef Championship at Armagh Show seven days earlier. And, just for good measure, the Matchetts also won the Aberdeen Angus championship at Saintfield with an eye-catching cow.

Ciaran Kerr with the Beef Inter-Breed Reserve and Hereford Champion Mullaghdoo 1 Elite at Saintfield Show 2017

The Sheep Inter-Breed Championship was awarded to Larne Texel breeder Nigel Ross with a four year old ram. He had picked up the Reserve Inter-Breed title with the same animal at Lurgan Show a fortnight earlier.

“He won the Senior Ram Championship, which was included within the Texel Flock of the Year competitions last year,” Nigel confirmed.

Sheep Inter-Breed judge Billy Welsh, from Ayrshire, described his champion as a perfect example of the Texel breed.

“He has great presence and fantastic mobility,” he said.

Battle of Wills: David Ruddell, from Lurgan, telling his Belted Galloway bull BenG who's boss at Saintfield Show 2017. David is a grandson of the late Nelson Ruddell

“The ram would add to the genetic merit of any breeding flock.”

Welsh confirmed that the sheep sector is in good heart at the present time.

“New season lamb prices have held up well. This may have a lot to do with the current weakness of Sterling against the Euro. Significant quantities of UK lamb are exported to France throughout the year.

“But I am not sure if this buoyancy will be maintained as we get closer to Brexit.”

Molly Bradley, from Armagh, with the Simmental Champion at Saintfield Show 2017, owned by Jason Whitcroft

Meanwhile, warm sunshine greeted the many visitors that took in the sights and sounds of this year’s Show. This was the fourth year in succession that North Down’s premier food and farming event had been held at Balmoral Park, on the outskirts of Lisburn.

“The venue is perfect,” confirmed Show Society Chairman Brian Hunter.

“It suits all the attending livestock breeders and there is plenty of space for the trade exhibitors and members of the visiting public to interact.

“I can confirm that we will be back at Balmoral Park in 2018.”

Courtney Halliday with her Hereford heifer Corrabrack Joan at Saintfield Show 2017

He added: “Gate receipts are well up, but so are our costs.

“Everyone involved with the society is giving of their time and professional expertise on a voluntary basis.

“It requires hundreds of man hours to bring an event like Saintfield Show over the line. Each summer sees agricultural shows taking place the length and breadth of Northern Ireland. Each event plays a critical role in promoting the farming and food sector within its respective locality.”

Saintfield Show 2017 results

CATTLE

Beef Cattle

Ready for the off at Saintfield Show: Sadie McMahon, from Markethill, on her show pony Lola in the company of her mum Sarah.

Inter-breed champion: N & G Matchett

Reserve: C Kerr

Bank of Ireland NISA Young Bull Qualifier: J & H Mills

Co Down Male Beef Champion: 1st S Clinghan

Hereford classes

Champion: C Kerr

Reserve: W J Gill

Cow class: 1st W J Gill; 2nd W J Gill

Junior heifer class: 1st C Halliday; 2nd S Cherry

Bull class: 1st C Kerr

Calf class: 1st W J Gill; 2nd W J Gill

Pairs class: 1st C Kerr; 2nd W J Gill

Charolais classes

Champion: N & G Matchett

Reserve: N & G Matchett

Cow class: 1st N & G Matchett

Calf class: 1st N & G Matchett

Simmental classes

Champion: J Whitcroft

Reserve: J Gordon

Senior heifer class: 1st J Whitcroft

Junior heifer class: 1st J Henderson; 2nd J Henderson

Calf class: 1st J Gordon

Pairs class: 1st J Henderson; 2nd J Henderson

Limousin classes

Champion: D Hamilton

Reserve: Crawford Bros

Heifer born in 2015 – class: 1st D Hamilton; 2nd C & R Mulholland

Calf class: 1st D & J Bell; 2nd Crawford Bros

Pairs class: 1st C & R Mulholland; 2nd D & J Bell

British Blonde classes

Champion: Savage Bros

Reserve: Johnston Farms

Cow class: 1st Johnston Farms

Junior cow class: 1st W McElroy

Heifer class – born in 2015: 1st Savage Bros

Heifer class – born in 2016: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd Savage Bros

Junior bull class: 1st Savage Bros; 2nd Johnston Farms

Calf class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd Johnston Farms

Pairs class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd Johnston Farms

British Blue classes

Champion: O McCann

Reserve: O’MCcann

Saler classes

Champion: S Connell

Reserve: S Connell

Cow class: 1st S Connell; 2nd PJ Maginn & Sons

Senior heifer class: 1st PJ Maginn & Sons; 2nd PJ Maginn & Sons

Junior heifer class: 1st S Connell; 2nd PJ Maginn & Sons

Junior bull class: 1st PJ Maginn & Sons

Bull – any age class: 1st S Connell

Commercial classes

Champion: JCB Commercials

Reserve: D McDowell

Crossbred heifer class: 1st JCB Commercials; 2nd R MIller

Crossbred beef bullock: 1st M McGrath

Crossbred beef heifer: 1st R Miller; 2nd R Miller

Minority Breed classes

Champion: D Ruddell

Shorthorn classes

Champion: McDowell family

Reserve: McDowell family

Reserve: H D Bailie

Calf, bull or heifer class: 1st McDowell family; 2nd J Peters

Maiden Heifer class: 1st McDowell family

Aberdeen Angus classes

Champion: N & G Matchett

Reserve: J & H Mills

Cow class: 1st: N & G Matchett

Senior heifer class: 1st J & H Mills; 2nd E & J McClelland

Junior heifer class: 1st J & H Mills; 2nd E & J McClelland

Bull class: 1st J &H Mills; 2nd S Clinghan

Calf class: 1st N & G Matchett

Pairs class: 1st J & H Mills

Young Handlers’ Competition 10 – 14 yo: 1st D Hamilton; 2nd M Bradley

Young Handlers’ Competition 15 - 18 yo: 1st J Whitcroft; 2nd G McClelland

Young Handlers’ Competition 19 - 24 yo: 1st K Clinghan

Dairy Cattle

Champion: D Simpson

Reserve: Clandeboye Estate

Maiden heifer class: 1st D Simpson; 2nd I Kelly

Heifer in milk class: 1st D Simpson; 2nd Clandeboye Estate

Pedigree cow in milk class: 1st D Simpson; 2nd Clandeboye Estate

Pairs class: 1st D Simpson; 2nd: Clandeboye Estate

SHEEP CLASSES

Inter-breed champion: N Ross

Reserve: RC & JC Watson

NISA qualifier: ewe or ram of any age: 1 D Mulligan; 2 R & G Mulligan

Young Handlers’ Competition: 1st S Todd; 2nd J Owens

Cydectin Young Handlers competition: 1st S Todd; 2nd J Owens

Newtownstewart Blackface classes

Champion: O Brannigan

Reserve: K McCullough

Ram – any age: 1st K McCullough; 2nd B Rodgers

Shearling ram: 1st C McAteer; 2nd B Rodgers

Ewe – any age: 1st S Maginn; 2nd O Brannigan

Hogget ewe class: 1st O Brannigan; 2nd P Kelly

Ram lamb class: 1st O Brannigan; 2nd K McCullough

Ewe lamb class: 1st O Brannigan; 2nd K McCullough

Suffolk classes

Champion: RC & JC Watson

Reserve: RC & JC Watson

Ram class: 1st RC & JC Watson; 2nd L Doyle

Ewe class: 1st RC & JC Watson

Hogget ewe class: 1st RC & JC Watson; 2nd R J Neill

Ram lamb class: 1st A Patton; 2nd S & G Doyle

Ewe lamb class: 1st RC & JC Watson

Group of three class: 1st RC & JC Watson; 2nd R & J Neill

Hampshire Down classes

Champion: H Robinson

Reserve: K McCarthy

Ram class: 1st H Robinson; 2nd K McCarthy

Ewe class: 1st K McCarthy; 2nd K McCarthy

Shearling ewe class: 1st H Robinson; 2nd K McCarthy

Ram lamb class: 1st P Lawson; 2nd K McCarthy

Ewe lamb class: 1st K McCarthy; 2nd S & G Doyle

Novice breeder class: 1st P Lawson; 2nd T Todd

Group of three class: 1st K McCarthy; 2nd S & G Doyle

Kerry Hill classes

Champion: K Angus

Reserve: K Angus

Shearling ewe class: 1st K Angus; 2nd K Angus

Ewe lamb class: 1st K Angus

Ile de France classes

Champion: R & G Mulligan

Reserve: D Mulligan

Ram class: 1st R & G Mulligan; 2nd D Mulligan

Shearling ram class: 1st R & G Mulligan

Ram lamb class: 1st Mulligan; 2nd Mulligan

Yearling ewe class: 1st R & G Mulligan; 2nd D Mulligan

Ewe lamb class: 1st R & G Mulligan; 2nd D Mulligan

Group of three class: 1st R & G Mulligan

Texel classes

Champion: N Ross

Reserve: J A McCollam

Ram class: 1st N Ross; 2nd B Casement

Ewe class: 1st J Herdman; 2nd B O’Connor

Hogget ewe class: 1st J A McCollam; 2nd B O’Connor

Ewe lamb class: 1st J McPolin; 2nd J McPolin

Ram lamb class: 1st B O’Connor; 2nd J A McCollam

Pairs class: 1st J Herdman; 2nd B O’Connor

Charollais classes

Champion: J Bell

Reserve: J Bell

Ram class: 1st J Bell; 2nd J Bell

Shearling ram class: 1st J Bell; 2nd J Bell

Ewe class: 1st J Bell; 2nd J Bell

Shearling ewe class: 1st J Bell; 2nd J Bell

Ram lamb class: 1st J McBratney

Ewe lamb class: 1st J Bell; 2nd H McBride

Group of three class: 1st J Bell

Any other breed classes

Champion: B O’Connor

Reserve: C Calvert

Ram clas: 1st A Dickson; 2nd C Calvert

Ewe class: 1st B O’Connor; 2nd A Dickson

Ram lamb class: 1st A Dickson

Ewe lamb class: 1st C Calvert; 2nd A Dickson

Zwartbles classes

Champion: J Owens

Reserve: B Malcolmson

Ewe class: 1st N Brannigan

Shearling ewe class: 1st J Owens; 2nd B Malcolmson

Ram lamb class: 1st M Dorman; 2nd C McCracken

Ewe lamb class: 1st M Dorman; 2nd N Brannigan

Jacob classes

Champion: J McGrath

Reserve: A Hamilton

Ram class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd A Hamilton

Shearling ram class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd A Hamilton

Ewe class: 1st A Hamilton; 2nd J McGrath

Hogget ewe class: 1st A Hamilton; 2nd J McGrath

Ram lamb class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd A Hamilton

Ewe lamb class: 1st S Hamilton; 2nd S Hamilton

Pairs class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd J McGrath

Group of three class: 1st A Hamilton; 2nd J McGrath

Pig Classes

Champion: S Radcliffe

Reserve: S Radcliffe

Sow class: 1st E Gregg; 2nd R Stewart

Senior gilt: 1st S Radcliffe; 2nd C Fry

Junior gilt: 1st S Radcliffe; 2nd R Stewart

Boar – born before 2017: 1st C & G Wright; 2nd S Radcliffe

Boar – born in 2017: 1st S Radcliff

Junior handlers’ class: 1st G Fry; 2nd S Radcliffe

Jason Watson, from Rasharkin, with the Sheep Inter-Breed Reserve and Suffolk Champion at Saintfield Show 2017

Gail Matchett with the Beef Inter-Breed Champion, Tawny Jasmin, at Saintfield Show 2017