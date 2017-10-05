‘Dynamic team’ to open new restaurant

Top chef Danni Barry has teamed up with Lisburn business owners Stevie and Cristina Higginson on a new restaurant venture.

The trio are finalising plans to reopen Clenaghans in Aghalee - a picturesque former pub - as a cosy and informal eatery.

According to the Clenaghans Restaurant Twitter page, the Soldierstown Road venue is “Reopening November 2017 with a dynamic & exciting team who will bring an abundance of experience. Mixing old with new there will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

The new restaurant is the latest venture for Stevie and Cristina, who already own the popular Square Bistro in Lisburn Square.