Dunmurry Dental crowned ‘Best Practice’

Dunmurry Dental Practice was recently awarded ‘Best Practice Northern Ireland’ at the UK Dentistry Awards.

The local practice was also highly commended for Patient Care and was a finalist in the Best Team category.

The Dunmurry Dental staff didn’t make it to the awards ceremony in Leicester, but celebrated at their Christmas party night out at the weekend.

This was the fifth time the local dental surgery has won the coveted title of ‘Best Practice Northern Ireland’.